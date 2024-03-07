DeMaria Opposes the V10 Development Project

Special to the Independent

Mayor Carlo DeMaria said he stands in opposition to the construction of a 591-unit housing development on the Everett site of a former General Electric factory.

V10 Development is proposing the development, known as the The Residences At Rivergreen, for the 26-acre site.

According to a March 4 story in the Banker and Tradesman, V10 Development would include 10 percent deed-restricted affordable units in the development.

Mayor DeMaria issued the following statement about V10 Development’s project:

“I continue to oppose the currently proposed project because it does not add sufficiently to the affordable housing needs of Everett families. Additionally, this is an area of Everett that should be considered for a potential new high school project that is the only solution to alleviate classroom size across our entire school district. Finally, we have made significant efforts to clean up the waterfront area as open and recreational space for all our residents to enjoy and this project offers no new community mitigation aspects in these important respects and in fact, could give them impression that all residents are no longer welcome to enjoy this open space.”

(Information from Banker and Tradesman was used in the compilation of this story).