Upcoming Events at Everett Public Libraries

Parlin Adult and Teens

Take-Home Bookmark Kits, Adult Circulation Desk. All month long. Double the Books, Double the Fun! Take home two books and snag a FREE take-home bookmark kit just for you. It’s a literary treat you won’t want to miss! First come, first serve. Generously funded by the Friends of the Everett Public Libraries.

Yarn Club Parlin Fireplace Room. Tuesday, March 5th at 7pm. Come chit chat and stitch! Bring your crocheting, knitting, or any other yarn craft and sit and socialize with other members of the crafting community. Recommended for ages 14-109!

Chess Club, Parlin Fireplace Room. Wednesday, March 6th at 3pm. Play, learn, and practice chess. All ages and skills welcome!

Parlin Childrens

Lego Club. Parlin Children’s Room. Monday, March 4th from 3-5pm. Come to the Children’s Room after school on Mondays for some free-building lego fun. Open to all ages. Children under 6 years old must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required.

Storytime and Singalong Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesday, March 6th at 11am with Karen, Thursday, March 7th and Friday March 8th at 11am with Mrs. McAuliffe. Join us for a fun-filled morning of singing and storytelling with Karen and Mrs McAuliffe. Suggested ages 0-6.

Drama Class. Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesday, March 6th at 3pm. Do you have a drama queen or king at home? Drama Class in the Parlin Children’s Department is the perfect opportunity for your child to put those acting skills to use with our drama coach! Suggested ages 6-14.

Storytime and Crafting Parlin Children’s Room.Thursday, March 7th at 3pm. Join us for a read aloud and craft project in the Children’s Room.

Fluency Fun Friday. Parlin Children’s Room. Friday, March 8th at 3pm. Drop by the Children’s Room for a selection of fun fluency table games with Mrs. McAuliffe. Suggested ages 5-11.

Shute Adult and Teens

Take-Home Bookmark Kits, Adult Circulation Desk. All month long. Double the Books, Double the Fun! Take home two books and snag a FREE take-home bookmark kit just for you. It’s a literary treat you won’t want to miss! First come, first serve. Generously funded by the Friends of the Everett Public Libraries.

Resume Writing, Shute Adult Department. Do you need help sprucing up an old resume or creating a new one? Sign up for a thirty minute session at both the Parlin and Shute Libraries. By appointment only. Please call 617-394-2302 for the Parlin Library and 617-394-2308 for the Shute Library to register for an appointment.

Computer Basics 101, Shute Adult Department. Not familiar with the computer? Learn the basics: how to start up and shut down a computer, perform mouse and keyboard functions, use applications, learn Microsoft Word, navigate the Internet, set up an email account, and more! By appointment only. Please call 617-394-2302 for the Parlin Library and 617-394-2308 for the Shute Library to register.