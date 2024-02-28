News Briefs

Everett Public Libraries Present: The Great Everett Jewelry Exchange

Do you have a stash of unwanted jewelry in your bedside table or in your old jewelry box? Have you been inspired by Spring weather to clean up and clean out? Remember, your trash is someone else’s treasure. Get ready to declutter and discover treasures at the first-ever Great Everett Jewelry Exchange hosted by the Everett Public Libraries!

While the event won’t occur until Saturday, April 27th, donations are now open. For every two items of unwanted costume jewelry that attendees bring to the Parlin and Shute Libraries, they will receive a ticket for the event. For each ticket, attendees may choose one piece of jewelry.

Ticket holders may attend the Exchange “pre show” from 11:00 am to 12:00 noon on April 27th. From 12 pm to 2 pm, all are invited to join. Attendees without tickets may purchase items with cash from 12 pm to closing at 2:00 pm.

“I’ve begun my clean out,” says Kathleen Slipp, the Adult Services Librarian at the Parlin Memorial Library. “I’ve donated necklaces I no longer wear, earrings that have lost their charm, and items from the what-was-I-thinking!?! stash in the back of the drawer. In addition to those items, any jewelry from broaches to hat pins and toe rings will be gratefully accepted.”

She adds, “with Mother’s Day and Prom fast approaching, this event provides the perfect opportunity to find unique, one of a kind items.”

Please call the Parlin Library, (617) 394 2300, or Shute Library, (617) 394 2308 with any questions. Start cleaning up and clearing out!

Council on Aging Events and Programs for March

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce the City of Everett’s Council on Aging will host the following events throughout the month of March:

• Thursday, March 7: Dance Party Thursday beginning at 12:30 p.m. with DJ Chris Fiore. Admission is free.

• Tuesday March 12: The Annual Health Fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free Raffle Drawings.

• Thursday March 14: The Indoor Senior Olympics. Join us for competitive games of Corn Hole, Horse Shoes, Tic-Tac-Toe, Roll the Dice and Indoor Golf Putting. This event begins at 1 p.m. Prizes will be given.

• Friday March 15: St. Patrick’s Day Party. Please call to reserve your ticket. There is a nominal fee for this event.

• Thursday March 20: Monthly Senior Social at Anthony’s in Malden. Ballroom dancing with Ray Cavicchio. There is a nominal fee for this event.

• Thursday March 21: Movie Day in celebration of International Women’s Day showing “Little Women” (2019). A free event with refreshments served.

For additional information about any of these events and programs, please call 617-394-2270 to be connected to the Connolly Center or dial directly at 617-394-2323.

Everett Democrats to Hold Caucus on March 9

The Everett Democratic City Committee is pleased to announce that they will hold its Annual Caucus on Saturday, March 9, 2024, at 10:00 am at the Connolly Center, 90 Chelsea St in Everett. Registration will open at 9:30 am and close promptly at 10:15 am. Once registration is closed and the caucus begins, no additional registration will be permitted.

The purpose of the caucus is to elect delegates and alternates to the 2024 Massachusetts Democratic Convention. The convention will be held on June 1, 2024, at the DCU Center in Worcester, where delegates will come together to voice their support for our nominee for United States Senate and to elect Democrats across the Commonwealth and the nation.

Participation in the caucus is open to all Everett registered Democrats. However, you must be present at the caucus to run for an elected delegate or alternate slot. The caucus itself is open to the public. Refreshments will be served.

Youth, minorities, people with disabilities and LGBTQ individuals who are not elected as a delegate or alternate may apply to be an add-on delegate at the caucus or at www.massdems.org.

For more information, please contact Mark Puleo at [email protected].