DiDomenico Champions Community Action Agencies at State House Event

Special to the Independent Senator Sal DiDomenico spoke at the Massachusetts Association for Community Action (MASSCAP)’s public policy briefing about the essential role Community Action Agencies play in our community. He was joined by the Community Action Agency leaders in his district, Cambridge Economic Opportunity Committee (CEOC), Community Action Programs Inter-City, Inc. (CAPIC), and Action for Boston Community Development (ABCD). During the event, MASSCAP informed legislators and staff about their policy priorities and what kind of assistance they need from the state in order to successfully serve constituents across the Commonwealth. Senator Sal DiDomenico spoke about the essential need for Community Action Agencies, “These organizations provide critical services and benefits to residents throughout my district, and I will always fight for them and the work of all Community Action Agencies by advocating for funding and support in the Legislature.” DiDomenico also highlighted the Commission on Poverty which he is now leading with Rep. Marjorie Decker, “I look forward to working with my friend and co-chair, as well as the Commission members to address the poverty crisis that exists throughout the Commonwealth and work towards solutions that benefit our most vulnerable residents.”