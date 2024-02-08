Police Chief Mazzie Will Retire in June

Everett Police Chief Steve Mazzie has announced that he will be retiring from his position in June, 2024.

Mazzie has been the chief of police since January, 2003.

Mayor Carlo DeMaria commended Mazzie’s service in the department, stating, “It’s not easy being a leader of any public organization for over 30 years. Chief Mazzie has served Everett with pride, integrity, compassion, and the same love for his hometown that I also share. I am grateful to Steve for his years of service to our community, and I hope that all of you will join me in wishing him the very best as he moves onto the next chapter of his life.”