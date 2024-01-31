Joe Polson Takes Office as New President of Everett Little League

Joe Polson played baseball while growing up in the small town of Cheraw, South Carolina. He has since maintained a lifelong love of the game, and now he hopes to help Everett youths develop their skills in the sport which is known as America’s pastime.

Newly inaugurated Everett Little League President Joe Polson

(center) is pictured with his wife, ELL Concessionaire Jessie Polson (left) and ELL Information Officer Stephanie Smith, at the baseball clinic Sunday at the Everett Recreation Center.

Polson is the new president of the Everett Little League, having been elected in October. Polson succeeds Brian Savi as president of the youth baseball organization for players, ages 4-12. “Brian did a great job,” commended Polson. “It’s a huge honor to be able step in and be the new president.”

Polson and his wife, Jessie, have three children

Archer, 12, Ainsley, 7, and Adon, 4, who participate in the league. Jessie Polson will serve as the concessionaire, overseeing operations at the well-constructed refreshment stand at Sacramone Park.

“We have a beautiful field and facility, probably the best around – so we’re certainly blessed,” said Joe Polson.

The Lead Pastor at The Church at the Well

Joe Polson holds a bachelor’s degree from Liberty University and a master’s degree from the Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in North Carolina.

Polson moved to the area four years ago and is the pastor at The Church at The Well in Everett. Polson leads services each Sunday at the church. He and the board helped open The Well Coffee House at 983 Broadway in Everett. While he lives in Red Sox country now, Polson was a fan of the Atlanta Braves while living in South Carolina. “Chipper Jones is my all-time favorite,” said Polson, paying tribute to the former National League MVP and Hall of Fame inductee.

Polson also has an allegiance to the University of South Carolina sports teams. South Carolina is currently undefeated and ranked No. 1 in the nation in women’s basketball.

“I’m a big [USC] Gamecock fan,” said Polson proudly.

Goals for the 2024 ELL Season

Polson said the enrollment goal for the 2024 Everett Little League season is 200 players. “We had a lot of kids graduate last year, so that’s going to be our biggest challenge,” said Polson. “We’ve also been working with some leadership in Chelsea to invite any Chelsea residents who want to participate in our league. We’re trying to build a partnership with them.” The league has begun conducting weekly baseball clinics at the Everett Recreation Center. The next clinic is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 11. This season the league will continue to have four divisions: T-Ball, Farm, Minor, and Major. As the clinic was being held indoors Sunday at the Rec Sunday, there was some inclement weather outside. Polson said he has been unfazed by the recent snowy weather. “I like the snow. It very rarely snows in South Carolina, maybe once every five years,” reported Polson, smiling.