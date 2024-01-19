Everett Community Television Unveils Redesigned Studio

Special to the Independent

Everett Community Television (ECTV) hosted an internal unveiling of the redesigned studio at Everett City Hall to demonstrate everything that the public access station has to offer to the community and City departments.

Over the past few years, ECTV has been upgrading the station’s infrastructure with new equipment such as cameras, switchboards and network capabilities that the public can utilize. Recently, the station has acquired new furniture and redesigned the stage and set to give the studio a more modern look and feel.

The ECTV Studio is located on the Lower Level of Everett City Hall, 484 Broadway, Studio 3B. The set has been redesigned and is open to the public for use.

Everett Community Television hosted a studio unveiling to inform City departments about the opportunities that are available to all who wish to utilize the public access station.

Akinyele Staples, ECTV technical producer, hosted the internal event to inform City departments about the opportunities that are available and how to best utilize the studio to get important messages out to the community. Attendees were able to learn how and when to consider ECTV for marketing strategies, how to keep the community informed through broadcast media and how to set up and install video and audio through a crash course.

“This renovation is integral to developing and maintaining interest in visual media,” said Staples. “ECTV Studio 3B is now prepped to become a viable space to learn and create.”

The event also featured light refreshments and a performance by Jazz and R&B duo Big Redd’s House. The new learning opportunities and studio redesign are part of the City’s and the station’s commitment to improving public access for the community.

“The redesigned studio and new programs and equipment are an effort to reinvigorate public access in our community,” said Mayor Carlo DeMaria. “It’s important for residents to know that ECTV is here for you to utilize and help bring your video and TV show ideas to life.”

ECTV will begin hosting pop in tours that will be open to the public starting Thursday, Jan. 18, at ECTV Studio 3B, located at Everett City Hall (484 Broadway) on the Lower Level. There will also be public walk-in dates from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 18, and Thursday, Jan. 25. The public is also invited to schedule tours of the studio by scheduling an appointment at ectv.simplybook.me. For more information, please contact the ECTV Studio at 617-394-5044.