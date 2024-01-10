News Briefs

City Offices Closed Monday, Jan. 15 as Everett Observes Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Trash will not be picked up on Monday and will be delayed for the rest of the week

City offices will be closed to the public on Monday, Jan. 15, as Everett observes the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday. City offices will re-open on Tuesday, Jan. 16, and City Hall will have extended hours for residents (8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.).

Observed on the third Monday in January each year, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day (MLK Day) is a federal holiday in the United States that celebrates the birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr. and honors the life and legacy of the Civil Rights leader. King was the leading spokesperson for the Civil Rights Movement, which protested racial discrimination in the United States.

Monday’s observance will delay trash and recycling pickup by one day. Please place your trash and recycling bins neatly on the sidewalk on the day after your regularly scheduled pickup for this week only.

If you have any questions, please call our Constituent Services Department by dialing 311 or 617-394-2270.