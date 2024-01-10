City Council, School Committee Members Take Oaths of Office at Inaugural Ceremonies

The newly elected members of the Everett City Council and Everett School Committee received their oaths of office at the 2024 Inaugural Ceremonies Jan. 5 at the Saugus/ Everett Elks Lodge City Clerk Sergio Cornelio administered the oaths to the officials who had been elected on November 7.
The Everett High School Orchestra played the National Anthem. Director of Veterans Affairs Antoine Coleman led the Pledge of Allegiance. Bishop Robert G. Brown delivered the invocation and benediction.
Supt. of Schools William Hart brought the greetings from the Everett schools. State Rep. Joseph
McGonagle and Judith Garcia brought the greetings from the House of Representatives.