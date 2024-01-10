City Council, School Committee Members Take Oaths of Office at Inaugural Ceremonies

The newly elected members of the Everett City Council and Everett School Committee received their oaths of office at the 2024 Inaugural Ceremonies Jan. 5 at the Saugus/ Everett Elks Lodge City Clerk Sergio Cornelio administered the oaths to the officials who had been elected on November 7.

Members of the Everett City Council take their oaths of office at the Inaugural Ceremonies Friday night at the Saugus/Everett Elks Lodge.

Everett School Committee members Samantha Hurley, Samantha Lambert, Margaret Cornelio, Joanna Garren, Jeanne Cristiano, Robin Babcock, Marcony Almeida Barros, and Joseph D’Onofrio take their oaths of office during the Inaugural Ceremonies Friday night at the Saugus/Everett Elks Lodge.

The Everett High School Orchestra played the National Anthem. Director of Veterans Affairs Antoine Coleman led the Pledge of Allegiance. Bishop Robert G. Brown delivered the invocation and benediction.

Supt. of Schools William Hart brought the greetings from the Everett schools. State Rep. Joseph

McGonagle and Judith Garcia brought the greetings from the House of Representatives.