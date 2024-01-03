EHS Roundup

EHS Sports Swing Back Into Action After Holiday Break

The Everett High winter athletics season swings back into high gear this week with a full slate of competition for all of the Crimson Tide teams as they embark on their run through the final seven weeks of the season.

The boys basketball team, which split its games in the Malden Catholic Holiday Tournament, losing in the final seconds to Arlington and then defeating Arlington Catholic, is scheduled to play at non-league rival Cambridge Rindge and Latin this evening (Wednesday) and will make the short trek to Greater Boston League (GBL) rival Revere on Friday. They will return home to host GBL foe Medford next Tuesday. First-year head coach Gerry Boyce’s squad stands at 4-1 overall and is atop the GBL standings with a 4-0 mark, the only undefeated team in the league.

Coach Riley Dunn and the EHS girls basketball squad, which fell to non-league opponent Acton-Boxboro in its only contest during the vacation week, stands at 2-3 overall and 2-2 in the GBL. The Lady Crimson Tide entertain GBL foe Revere tomorrow (Thursday) and will travel to GBL rival Medford next Tuesday.

Coach Jehu Cimea’s boys and girls indoor track were scheduled to engage in a tri-meet with GBL opponents Malden and Somerville yesterday (Tuesday) at the Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center. They will take on GBL foe Lynn English next Wednesday at the Reggie.

The Tide hockey team, a co-op comprised of players from Everett, Revere, Malden, and Mystic Valley, which split its two contests over the break, defeating East Boston but falling to Newton North, will host Danvers this Saturday evening at Allied Veterans Rink at 7:30.