Upcoming Events at Everett Public Libraries

The following is a calendar of events at the Everett Public Libraries:

1/1/23 – 1/6/23

Parlin Adult and Teens

Yarn Club Parlin Fireplace Room. Tuesday, January 2nd at 7pm. Come chit chat and stitch! Bring your crocheting, knitting, or any other yarn craft and sit and socialize with other members of the crafting community. Recommended for ages 14-109!

Bingo! Parlin Meeting Room, Wednesday, January 3rd at 1pm. Can’t get enough Bingo? Join us every Wednesday in January! Prizes awarded.

Origami Club. Parlin Fireplace Room. Saturday, January 6th at 12pm. Come and practice the ancient art of paper folding. All ages and skill levels are welcome!

Parlin Childrens

Math Tutoring Sessions, Parlin Meeting Room. Tuesday, January 2nd from 4-5:30pm. The math tutoring program is designed for students in grades 6-10 and aims to assist children with various assignments and concepts in mathematics. With guidance and support, this program is conducted in order to help students overcome challenges and comprehend topics that can be difficult.

Storytime and Singalong with Karen, Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesday, January 3rd at 11am. Join us for a fun-filled morning of singing and storytelling with Karen! Suggested ages 0-6.

Drama Class. Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesday, January 3rd at 3pm. Do you have a drama queen or king at home? Drama Class in the Parlin Children’s Department is the perfect opportunity for your child to put those acting skills to use with our drama coach! Suggested ages 6-14.

Friday Family Movie Night! Parlin Meeting Room. Friday, January 5th at 3 pm. Break out the popcorn! Come and watch TBD with your friends and family.

Parlin Homework Center. Parlin Children’s Room. Mondays through Thursdays from 3-5pm

Shute Adult and Teens

Resume Writing, Shute Adult Department. Shute Do you need help sprucing up an old resume or creating a new one? Sign up for a thirty minute session at both the Parlin and Shute Libraries. By appointment only. Please call 617-394-2302 for the Parlin Library and 617-394-2308 for the Shute Library to register for an appointment.

Computer Basics 101, Shute Adult Department. Not familiar with the computer? Learn the basics: how to start up and shut down a computer, perform mouse and keyboard functions, use applications, learn Microsoft Word, navigate the Internet, set up an email account, and more! By appointment only. Please call 617-394-2302 for the Parlin Library and 617-394-2308 for the Shute Library to register.

Shute Children’s

Storytime with Vera. Shute Children’s Room. Thursday, January 4th at 12pm. In English or Portuguese by request. Visit the Shute Library Children’s Room to attend! Suggested ages 2-6.