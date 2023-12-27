DeMaria Congratulates Crimson Tide Pop Warner 10U Team on Undefeated Championship Season

Special to the Independent

Mayor Carlo DeMaria recently congratulated the Crimson Tide Pop Warner 10U team on going undefeated all season to win the 10U Northeastern Regional Pop Warner championship at Everett City Hall.

In November 2023, the team won the 10U Northeastern Regional Pop Warner championship. This accomplishment granted them the opportunity to travel to Florida to compete in what is often a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the Pop Warner National Championship. The team fell short of acquiring the championship but that didn’t take away from the success of their season.

Members of the Crimson Tide Pop Warner 10U team with coaches and Mayor Carlo DeMaria in the Council Chambers where the young athletes were recognized for their outstanding performances.

The team enjoyed pizza, soda and goodies while chatting with the Mayor in the conference room at City Hall.

“Although it wasn’t the outcome we were all hoping for, this team has plenty to be proud of because just the experience of being there and getting to that point is a remarkable accomplishment in itself,” said Mayor DeMaria. “Congratulations to the players, coaches, team moms, parents and all who put in so much time and effort to achieve this incredible milestone. On behalf of the City of Everett, we are all proud of you.”

Mayor DeMaria presented the players, coaches and team moms with citations on behalf of the City of Everett in recognition of their accomplishment.