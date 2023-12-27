City Offices Will be Closed Monday, Jan. 1 for New Year’s Day

Special to the Independent

Trash will not be picked up on Monday and will be delayed for the rest of the week

Everett, MA – City offices will be closed to the public on Monday, Jan. 1, as Everett observes the New Year’s Day holiday. City offices will re-open on Tuesday, Jan. 2, and City Hall will have extended hours for residents (8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.)

Observed on the first day in January each year, New Years Day marks the beginning of a new calendar year. It is often celebrated by reflecting on past years, while setting resolutions and goals for the new year to come.

Monday’s observance will delay trash and recycling pickup by one day. Please place your trash and recycling bins neatly on the sidewalk on the day after your regularly scheduled pickup for this week only.

If you have any questions, please call our Constituent Services Department by dialing 311 or 617-394-2270.