News Everett Kiwanis Donates Gift Cards by Independent Staff • December 21, 2023 • 0 Comments Everett Kiwanis recently donated over $1,000 in gift cards to the City’s Toy Drive. The Club’s annual donation is called “The Angel Tree Project.” This donation is just one of the many ways Everett Kiwanis gives back to the community and its residents. Happy Holidays from your local Everett Kiwanis Club!Pictured with some of the gift cards from left to right are Past President John Mackey, Past President and Past Lt. Governor John Mattuchio, Past President KathyAnn Dottin, Past President Roland Hughes, Current President Fred Capone, Past President Dave LaRovere, and Past President Pat Roberto.