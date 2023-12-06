Crimson Tide Pop Warner 10-U Team Competes in Consolation Game Today

The Everett Crimson Tide Pop Warner 10-U team will be in action Wednesday (10:30 a.m.) in the consolation bracket of the National Championships in Orlando.

Everett, who lost to Santa Margarita, (California) in the opener, will play Santa Cruz (California) in a Division 1 matchup.

Following today’s game, the Everett players and coaches will visit SeaWorld for a specially planned Pop Warner party. The coaches and players will visit Universal Studios Thursday.

“The weather has been beautiful here,” Everett head coach Mel Fiore said Tuesday. “It was 85 degrees for our game Sunday. The kids are having a great time. We’re staying at the DoubleTree Hotel at the entrance to Universal.”

The team will return to Everett Saturday.