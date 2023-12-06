City of Everett Hosts Annual Tree Lighting

Special to the Independent

The City of Everett hosted the annual Tree Lighting event on Friday, Dec. 2, at Everett Square, in celebration of the holiday season.

Mayor Carlo DeMaria and family threw the switch and lit up the beautiful Christmas tree to spread holiday cheer with the most wonderful celebration of the year.

The Christmas Tree in Everett Square beautifully decorated was brought to life last week with the annual holiday celebration in Everett Square.

Minnie Mouse took Santa to the stage to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy Holiday Season.

The EHS Crimson Tide Marching Band led the way for Santa.

The combined Everett and Chelsea Girl Scout Troops sang Christmas carols.

The City spread holiday cheer with many fun and free activities including live performances, hay rides, train rides, holiday characters, face painting, balloon creations, food, giveaways and even a special visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus directly from the North Pole. They paraded down Broadway, led by the Everett police and fire departments and Everett High School’s award-winning band.

Also at the event, attendees were able to meet and take a photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus upstairs at the Parlin Library and partake in arts and crafts while waiting in line for their turn to see them.

“The Tree Lighting is always a fantastic opportunity for our community to come together to spread cheer and celebrate the holiday season,” said Mayor DeMaria. “I’d like to thank all of the sponsors, participants, volunteers and everyone who attended for making this event another tremendous success. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays, Everett.”

If you would like to know about all of the upcoming events the City of Everett has planned, please visit cityofeverett.com/calendar/category/events/list. You can also follow the official social media pages on Facebook, Instagram and X (the platform formerly known as Twitter). Facebook: /cityofeverettma and /mayorcarlodemaria. Instagram: @cityofeverettma and @mayorcarlodemaria. X: @City_EverettMA and @Mayor_DeMaria. All are welcome to attend the many exciting events that are planned.