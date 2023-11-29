Upcoming Events at Everett Public Libraries

12/4/23 – 12/9/23

Parlin Adult and Teens

Yarn Club Parlin Fireplace Room. Tuesday, December 5th at 7pm. Come chit chat and stitch! Bring your crocheting, knitting, or any other yarn craft and sit and socialize with other members of the crafting community. Recommended for ages 14-109!

Parlin Childrens

Lego Club. Parlin Children’s Room. Monday, December 4th from 3-5pm. Come to the Children’s Room after school on Mondays for some free-building lego fun. Open to all ages. Children under 6 years old must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required.

Storytime with Vera. Parlin Children’s Room. Tuesday, December 5th at 12pm. In English or Portuguese by request. Visit the Parlin Library Children’s Room to attend! Suggested ages 2-6.

Crafts for Kids Parlin Children’s Room. Tuesday, December 5th at 3pm. Let’s make a Holiday Hamster Magnet. All kids ages 3 and up are welcome; please come and join the fun! Registration is required. Sign up online or at the Parlin Children’s desk.

Storytime and Singalong with Karen, Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesday, December 6th at 11am. Join us for a fun-filled morning of singing and storytelling with Karen! Suggested ages 0-6.

Drama Class. Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesday, December 6th at 10am. Do you have a drama queen or king at home? Drama Class in the Parlin Children’s Department is the perfect opportunity for your child to put those acting skills to use with our drama coach! Suggested ages 6-14.

Shute Adult and Teens

Winter Paint Night, Shute Meeting Room. December 7th at 7pm. Come join us at the Shute for a fan favorite: Winter Paint Night! Here you will follow a step-by-step instruction to create your own cozy winter scene. You will leave with your own masterpiece to hang up just in time for the holidays! Spots are limited and registration is required. For ages 14 and up. This program is generously funded by the Friends of the Everett Public Libraries.

Shute Childrens

Storytime with Vera. Shute Children’s Room. Thursday, December 7th at 12pm. In English or Portuguese by request. Visit the Shute Library Children’s Room to attend! Suggested ages 2-6.