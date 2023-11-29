Title Aspirations: NE Champion Crimson Tide Pop Warner 10-U Football Team Travels to Orlando for Nationals

It’s already been an amazing season to-date for head coach Mel Fiore and the undefeated New England regional champion Crimson Tide Pop Warner 10-under team.

But the 32 players, seven coaches, and team mom Stephanie Fiore will be continuing their journey and trying to add the prestigious title of ‘national champion’ to their outstanding 2023 campaign. The Everett contingent will be competing in the Pop Warner National Championships that get underway Sunday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, the same facility where college football’s Citrus Bowl will be played on New Year’s Day. The event is being hosted by SeaWorld this year.

Everett will bring a 10-0 record to Florida, having won the league championship and three playoff games over Billerica (6-0), Chelmsford (19-13 on a last-second touchdown by Jerai Boisrond-Rogers), and Hartford, Connecticut (20-0 in the New England final).

Mel Fiore is in his fourth season coaching this group of players, which includes his son, Tyson Fiore, the Tide’s starting fullback.

Tyson is one of the team captains along with Patrick Walsh, Lorenzo Papa, Amari Ssembito, and Ediell Diaz.

Walsh emerged as the best quarterback in the league this season, according to Coach Fiore. “He’s a true dual threat in our passing and rushing games. Patrick and Jerai have really been the leaders of our offense,” said Fiore. “Josiah Val has been one of our standouts on defense.”

Fiore said he and the other coaches had high expectations for the team and it has delivered stellar efforts in each game.

“That [earning a national playoff bid] was the plan,” said Fiore. “We’ve come close every year. The players have played outstanding football all season. It’s exciting for everyone. It should be fun. We’re the first 10-U football team from Everett to make it to Florida.”

Fiore expressed his gratitude to longtime Crimson Tide Pop Warner president Brian Dimond and the organization’s dedicated board of directors.

“Brian is always very supportive to the coaches and the kids,” lauded Fiore, 43, who was a hockey star at Matignon and a phenomenal baseball player as a youth while growing up in Chelsea and attending Our Lady of Grace School.

The names of coaches and players are as follows:

Head Coach: Mel Fiore

Asst. Coaches: Joseph D’Onofrio, Jason Papa, Kendall Winters, Lenny Parsons, Jimmy Salie, Steve Golden

Team Mom: Stephanie Fiore

Captains:

Tyson Fiore

Patrick Walsh

Jerai Boisrond-Rogers

Lorenzo Papa

Amari Ssembitto

Ediell Diaz

Players:

Nazir Hall

Gamaliel Timoleon

Kayaki Battle (KJ)

Legend Dipaolo

Christian DeMaina

Julian Gomez

Mardoche Seide

Jovani Namey

Mason Marble

Symon Golden

Jimmy McLaughlin

Alexnder Keiven Soto

Rubin Seide

Maximus Ware

Nehimhari Fields

Josiah Val

Amir Mohamed

Noah Yarde

Logan Salie

Richard Carapellucci

Mateo Osorio-Hernandez

Kaysen Victor

Jordyn Collins

Davonne Valentin

Tallin Allen

Barthelmy Fedna “B”

Teams that will be competing:

Eastern: Abington Raiders

Mid South: Coastal Cowboys

New England: Everett Crimson Tide

Pacific: Santa Cruz Seahawks

South West: West Lake Cats

Western: Santa Margarita Cowboys

South: Palmetto/Oakleaf

Mid America: Dixmoor Vikings