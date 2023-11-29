PCSSI Students Hold Food Drive

Special to the Independent

This month, students at Pioneer Charter School I (PCSSI) Lower School in Everett held a food drive to benefit Project SOUP, a food pantry and soup kitchen in Somerville. Starting November 1st, students and their families collected canned goods for the cause. It is their seventh year participating in the food drive.

“November is the month we express our gratitude, and Pioneer Charter School of Science takes great pride in lending a helping hand to our community and the communities around us,” said PCSS Chief Executive Officer Barish Icin. “We are grateful to our students and the Community Involvement Club for their commitment to this year’s Food Drive.”

Project SOUP was founded by the Somerville Homeless Coalition in 1969. Their mission is to lessen food insecurity in the Somerville community by providing healthy meals and groceries. In addition to the pantry, Project SOUP also serves community meals and has a delivery service for those unable to leave their homes. Somerville Homeless Coalition also accepts donations of baby products such as diapers and wipes, hygiene essentials, and other household staples.

This season’s drive resulted in over one hundred cans of food for the Somerville community pantry.

The mission of PCSS is to prepare educationally under-resourced students for today’s competitive world. PCSS will help students develop the academic and social skills necessary to become successful professionals and exemplary community members through a rigorous academic curriculum emphasizing math and science. Balanced by a foundation in the humanities, a character education program, career-oriented college preparation, and solid student-teacher-parent collaboration, PCSS will meet its mission.