The “E” Club of Everett Holds Awards Dinner

The “E” Club of Everett held its Annual Awards Dinner Nov. 15 at Spinelli’s, Peabody.

The ‘E’ Club is a non-profit organization providing scholarship grants for Everett High School student-athletes. The organization is led by Executive Director Carl Colson and President Michael LaCourt.

Third Vice President Holly Garcia did an admirable job as the emcee of the speaking program.

Tony Massarotti, who is co-host of the No. 1-rated Felger and Mazz show with Michael Felger, on 98.5 The Sports Hub in Boston, was the guest speaker. Massarotti, an author of five books and former Herald and Globe sportswriter and columnist, showcased his incredible knowledge of the Boston sports scene (and his trademark wit) in his remarks. Massarotti also took questions from guests in the audience.

The E Club Citation of Achievement Award recipients were:

Stacy Poste Schiavo, the phenomenal former All-Scholastic EHS softball pitcher who has become one of the state’s most successful softball coaches with more than 330 career victories. Schiavo was honored for her volunteer efforts at the Everett Grace Food Pantry during COVID-19 and helping to deliver desks to more than 350 students in the Everett school district.

Yasmine Laabadla, a senior three-sport athlete who is a member of several clubs and organizations at Everett High School. Ladbadla’s stellar leadership and contributions to the community at-large earned her the student Civic Achievement Award.

Richard Mangerian, a veteran of the U.S. Army and a graduate of Everett High and Northeastern University, who served as a teacher and principal at Parlin Junior High School. The late Mr. Mangerian’s award was accepted by his daughter, Christine.

Dave Erlandson, a 1976 graduate of Everett High School who received a degree in electrical engineering from Wentworth Institute of Technology and a master’s degree from Lesley University. He worked as master electrician for several years and later at Lesley University, initially as physical plant director before becoming the vice president of real estate and operations. He concluded his successful career at the Broad Institute in Kendall Square as senior director of facilities.

Christian Zamor, arguably one of Everett High’s greatest all-time football players, was the recipient of the Bouvier Jewelers’ Award as the most outstanding senior on the Crimson Tide football team. An Everett captain, Zamor will be continuing his career at Boston College. Everett head coach Justin Flores was on hand to personally congratulate Zamor on receiving the evening’s major athletic award.