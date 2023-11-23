News in Brief

City Offices Will be Closed November 23, as Everett Observes Thanksgiving

City offices will be closed to the public on Thursday, Nov. 23, as Everett observes the Thanksgiving holiday. City offices will re-open on Monday, Nov. 27, with regular hours for residents.

Observed on the fourth Thursday in November, Thanksgiving is a federal holiday in the United States.

Thursday’s observance will delay trash and recycling pickup by one day for the rest of the week. Please place your trash and recycling barrels neatly on the sidewalk on the day after your regularly scheduled pickup for the rest of this week only. This means that Thursday pickups will be on Friday, Nov. 24, and Friday pickups will be on Saturday, Nov. 25. Please note that trash and recycling pickup during this week prior to the holiday will not be affected.

If you have any questions, please call our Constituent Services Department by dialing 311 or 617-394-2270.

City of Everett to Host Annual Tree Lighting

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce the City of Everett will be hosting the annual Tree Lighting on Friday, Dec. 1 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Everett Square located at the intersection of Broadway and School Street.

All are welcome to attend as Mayor DeMaria and family throw the switch and light up the beautiful Christmas tree to kick off the holiday season with the most wonderful celebration of the year.

There will be plenty for all to enjoy including live musical performances, horse drawn wagon rides, train rides, holiday characters, face painting, balloon creations, food, giveaways and even a special visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus directly from the North Pole. They will arrive down Broadway at approximately 5 p.m., led by the Everett Police and Fire Departments and Everett High School’s award-winning band. All of this, and so much more can be expected at this magical celebration.

Gather around the fire pits with hot chocolate and popcorn while watching a classic holiday movie on the large LED screen with others in the community. There will also be photos with Santa at the Parlin Library upstairs and children can partake in arts and crafts and storytelling with Mrs. Claus while waiting to see Santa.

All residents and their families are invited to attend this magical celebration to spread holiday cheer throughout the City. For more information, please visit cityofeverett.com/events/tree-lighting-2023.

Hood Park Hosts Winter Village

On December 9, Hood Park is hosting a Winter Village that will feature a local artisan holiday market, an evergreen Christmas Tree Lot at 6 Stack St., curling lanes, igloos, food/drink, and more! It’s going to be an exciting event that is fun for all members of the family. The event is from 11 AM to 4 PM at 100 Hood Park Drive. It is free to attend, and food/drink will be available to purchase.