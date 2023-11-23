DeMaria Launches Year-Round Employment Opportunity for 17- to 25-Year-Olds

Special to the Independent

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce the City of Everett Youth Services Department has launched the Youth and Young Professionals Program to give youth and young adults ages 17-25 the opportunity to develop workforce skills in a career of interest.

The City has revised its program based on feedback from local employers about their workforce needs.

The new program will allow interested applicants to work in a wide range of career fields for City departments. Some of the departments that are being offered are the Auditing Department, Department of Public Works (DPW), Engineering Department, Everett Community Television (ECTV) and Everett Fire Department. Those who are interested may also apply to work for participating local non-profit organizations in Everett.

“It can be difficult for young adults within this age range to find a career that interests them, and we want to help close that gap by providing an opportunity for our community’s young adults to gain valuable work experience and new skills,” said Mayor DeMaria. “Offering the chance to work in various City departments and local organizations will give individuals options to work in a wide range of fields.” For more information and to apply, please visit afterschoolhq.com/cityofeverett