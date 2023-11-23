City of Everett’s Annual Toy Drive Is Underway

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce the City of Everett will once again be collecting new and unwrapped toys for Everett families this holiday season. Drop off your donation by Thursday, Dec. 21, at Everett City Hall, 484 Broadway, on the first floor during regular business hours.

Each year for the past 16 years, the City accepts donations of unwrapped toys from individuals and organizations to distribute to Everett families in need of assistance so they can have an opportunity to have a joyous holiday season. Last year, the City of Everett was able to serve 206 families and 430 children thanks to the gracious donations made by all those who donated.

“Everett is such a strong community filled with compassionate and caring people, and it really shows during the holiday season,” said Mayor DeMaria. “Every year, City officials, businesses and residents alike join together and support our Toy Drive. These donations are a true example of the spirit of the season and of what the holidays should be about – giving, sharing, and helping those in need. So please, be sure to donate a toy for a family in Everett.”

For more information, please contact Constituent Services at 617-394-2270.