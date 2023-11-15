Obituaries 11-15-2023

Carol Meninger

Very Active at Her Beloved Parish, Immaculate Conception Church in Everett

Carol A. (Ayoob) Meninger of Melrose, a former longtime resident of Everett, entered into eternal rest, peacefully at home on November 7. She was 85 years old.

Born in Boston, Carol lived in Everett for many years before settling in Melrose. She retired from LaRovere Insurance Company customer services department.

Carol was also very active at her beloved parish, Immaculate Conception Church in Everett. She volunteered at many levels of Church ministry, especially helping out and assisting with Funeral Masses.

The devoted daughter of the late Mitchell and Margaret (Costello) Ayoob, she was the beloved wife of the late James Christopher Meninger; the dear and devoted mother of Susanne T. Meninger and her partner, Natasha Medwedeff of Nahant and Maryellen Meninger Barrett and her husband, James of Weymouth and the loving grandmother of Allana T. Barrett and Maeve S. Barrett. Carol is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends attended Carol’s visitation Friday, November 10 in the Immaculate Conception Church, Everett which was followed by a Concelebrated Funeral Mass. Services concluded with Carol being laid to rest with her beloved husband, James Christopher at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Carol’s memory to Clergy Trust, 66 Brooks Drive, Braintree, Ma 02184 (Clergytrust.org) would be sincerely appreciated.

Arrangements were by Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home, Everett.