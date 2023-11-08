News in Brief

DeMaria Administration Awarded Government Finance Officers Association Certificate of Achievement

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce that for the eighth time the City of Everett has been awarded the Government Finance Officers Association’s (GFOA) Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting.

The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment. The GFOA has encouraged and recognized exemplary budgeting practices among governmental entities in the United States and Canada since 1984.

Michele Mark Levine, Director, Technical Services, stated, “We hope that your example will encourage others in their efforts to achieve and maintain an appropriate standard of excellence in financial reporting.”

The Government Finance Officers Association is a major professional association servicing the needs of more than 21,000 appointed and elected local, state, and provincial-level government officials and other finance practitioners. It provides top quality publications, training programs, services, and products designed to enhance the skills and performance of those responsible for government finance policy and management.

“We look forward to continue to be recognized as a leading community in public financial management by practice and policy development,” said Mayor DeMaria. “As an administration, it is my goal to enhance and promote quality government management for the benefit of the residents and businesses in the City of Everett.”

Second Annual “Name A Snowplow” Contest for Massachusetts Elementary Schools

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing the second annual, “Name A Snowplow,” contest for statewide elementary school students in Massachusetts. The contest seeks to solicit names for 12 vehicles. MassDOT snowplows that will be in service for the upcoming 2023/2024 winter season. The purpose of the contest is to celebrate the snow and ice season and to help recognize the hard work and dedication shown by public works employees and contractors during the winter season. Winning applicants will be announced by December 22.

“This contest is a great way to celebrate the winter season in New England, encourage the creativity of our young people, and to thank all the dedicated members of our crews who keep our roads and bridges cleared during severe weather,” said Acting Transportation Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt. “We truly appreciate all the people who work on the front lines regardless of the weather in all sectors of the economy and this is one gesture of thanks.”

“This contest was well received last winter and we know there are many good suggestions out there once again for naming our plows this season,” said Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver, “We want to use the contest as a way to recognize our dedicated workforce and at the same time give students an opportunity to have some fun naming plows as it helps connect young people with the public servants who do the work.”

Applications for the Snowplow Naming Contest are due by 5 p.m. on Friday, December 1, and can be submitted by using an online portal: https://www.mass.gov/forms/name-a-snowplow-contest-submission. There is no limit to the number of applications that can be submitted per school. The contest winners will be invited to participate in a scheduled snowplow unveiling event.

A selection panel composed of MassDOT employees will choose two elementary school classroom winners that are located within each of the six Highway Division districts. The winning submissions will be evaluated based on two grade-level categories: 1) kindergarten through fourth grade; and 2) fifth grade through eighth grade.

During the first snowplow naming contest last winter, the winning names were: Flurry Fighter, Luke Snowalker, Plower Ranger, Sherlock Snowmes, Snowdrop, Arctic Beast, Sled Zeppelin, Snow day No Way, Blizzard Wizard, Snow Big Deal, Snow Time to Lose, and Blizzard of Oz. These names which were placed on the sides of plow trucks a year ago remain on those vehicles.

For more information on the contest, please visit: https://www.mass.gov/name-a-snowplow-contest-2023-24.

Celebrate the Holidays on Boston’s Historic Freedom Trail

The Freedom Trail® Foundation invites revelers to celebrate this holiday season on the annual Historic Holiday Strolls. The festive atmosphere of the city, set against the unique backdrop of Boston’s historic sites and centuries of history, makes these merry 90-minute tours a perfect way to celebrate the holidays. Walk the Freedom Trail and discover how Boston’s holiday traditions evolved on the Strolls offered Fridays and Saturdays at 3:30 p.m. from November 18 through December 30.

Led by 19th-century Dickensian costumed guides departing from the Visitor Information Center on Boston Common, the Strolls are complete with a tour of holiday lights and Christmas trees along the Freedom Trail while learning about 19th-century holiday traditions. Following the Stroll, guests receive discounts off museum store purchases at Freedom Trail sites, including the Old South Meeting House, Old State House, Paul Revere House, and Old North Church’s Heritage and Gift Shops (valid with any Historic Holiday Stroll receipt from November through December).

“The Freedom Trail helps usher in the holiday season with the annual Historic Holiday Strolls, which gives tour participants a glimpse into the unique holiday traditions practiced throughout history,” said Suzanne Segura Taylor, Freedom Trail Foundation Executive Director. “The Strolls are one of many offerings to experience Boston’s historic sites and the Trail year-round.”

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children for public tours. The Strolls may also be scheduled as private group tours pending availability. The Freedom Trail Foundation continues to offer daily public Official Freedom Trail Tours® throughout November and December and during the winter months. All Freedom Trail tours are available as private family or group tours by reservation. For more information and to purchase tickets for the Historic Holiday Strolls and Freedom Trail Tours, please visit TheFreedomTrail.org, and for group tour reservations, please call 617.357.8300.