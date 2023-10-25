On the Campaign Trail: Almeida-Barros Announces His Candidacy for Re-Election School Committee Ward 5

Marcony Almeida-Barros has announced his run for re-election for School Committee representing Ward 5. The following is his statement:

“I’m Marcony Almeida-Barros asking for your support to continue my hard work on the Everett School Committee, representing Ward 5.

Marcony Almeida-Barros.

I’m currently a Deputy Chief of Staff for Governor Maura Healey, under whom I worked previously in the Attorney General’s office. I’ve also taught at Northeastern University and years ago was an Acting Director of a state agency.

During my time on the School Committee, I’ve been an active voice for parents, students, and educators while concentrating on the future of our school system. I’ve brought my professional background, passion, and expertise to accomplish several important goals, including significant funding for our students and schools.

One of my proudest achievements was obtaining over $100,000 to address our students and their families who are in a housing crisis. Sadly, too many students find themselves in situations without houses or facing eviction. The program at Everett High School was a one-of-a-kind program in the state, which according to the Mass Housing and Shelter Alliance, has been a model for programs in other communities – improving attendance, school grades, and graduation rates.

During the Covid pandemic, I facilitated a donation of thousands of N-95 and disposable masks to our schools, secured 1,000 sanitizer stands, and brought a vaccination bus to Everett High to vaccinate students and families.

I’ve also arranged for charitable donations to the Devens School, such as funding for Chromebook computers as well as funding for school field trips and other projects.

Additionally, I remain open and accessible to all parents, students, and staff. I try to visit our school buildings whenever possible, and support our students who perform in the band, sports, and other activities outside of the classroom.

I’m working hard to earn your vote. Please allow me to continue to deliver results for you. Together, we can ensure the brightest possible future for our school age children. I would be honored to have your support to continue to serve on the School Committee representing Ward Five.”