Former Chairman of Everett’s School Committee, Frank Parker Endorses Anthony DiPierro for City Council

Anthony DiPierro is pleased to announce the endorsement of Former School Committee and Common Council member Frank Parker in his candidacy for Ward Three’s City Councilor. During their tenure together, DiPierro and Parker worked closely to bridge the communication gap between Everett’s City Council and School Committee while they both represented Ward Three.

“When I was on the School Committee and I needed a voice on the Council to support the Student Opportunity Act (SOA), I turned to Anthony. Over the 7 years since it passed, the SOA will bring $50M in additional funding for the Everett Public Schools. Some talk… Anthony takes action and gets results,” said Parker. “As a former Ward 3 Common Councilor and former Ward 3 School Committee member, with almost 30 years of public service representing Ward 3, I fully support Anthony DiPierro for Everett City Council”, Parker added.