News in Brief

USS Constitution Museum Hosts Free, Public Birthday Party for “Old Ironsides”

The USS Constitution Museum will host a free, public “Birthday Bash” to celebrate USS Constitution’s birthday on October 21, 2023, from 11:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M., at the Museum in Charlestown Navy Yard.

On October 21, 1797, USS Constitution slipped into the waters of Boston Harbor. While “Old Ironsides” commemorates this event 226 years later with a historic, annual Underway cruise in Boston Harbor, the Museum invites the public to welcome the Ship back to the pier and join in the celebration. The Museum will offer festive activities throughout the day, including USS Constitution-themed minigolf, yard games, and interactive fun for all ages.

“While most people think of the Ship on July 4, we consider October 21st as “Old Ironsides” birthday. Two hundred and twenty-six years ago, Americans boldly dared to dream, build, and launch this remarkable vessel, one of the six original ships of the United States Navy. It is a unique Boston story, too,” notes Museum President and CEO Anne Grimes Rand. “This is where Constitution was built and remains, a living piece of our history that we can still experience. The world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat and America’s Ship of State will cruise into Boston Harbor once again, and we want to offer the public a way to experience and celebrate this exciting moment, too.”

USS Constitution to go Underway for 226th Anniversary

USS Constitution is scheduled to go underway for its 226th Anniversary on Saturday, October 21, at 10 a.m.

USS Constitution will be closed in the morning and reopen to the public for tours following the underway from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Family members and distinguished guests will join Old Ironsides’ current crew to celebrate the ship’s historic 226th milestone.

The underway will include a 21-gun salute viewable from Fort Independence on Castle Island at approximately 11:15 a.m. and an additional 17-gun salute as she passes U.S. Coast Guard Sector Boston at approximately 12:15.

USS Constitution’s cruise will be viewable from the Boston Harborwalk, Castle Island, and Charlestown Navy Yard.

The USS Constitution Museum invites the public to join the festivities at a Birthday Block Party on Saturday, October 21, following the underway of Constitution.

Family-friendly activities and games will mark the day, including a USS Constitution-themed 9-hole miniature golf course.

Birthday party-goers can also participate in lawn games courtesy of USO New

England, activities run by fellow military branches, and music by the Navy Northeast Band.

The event is free for all ages and no registration is required. More information is available at usscm.org.

USS Constitution is open to free public visitation Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The USS Constitution Museum is open to the public every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

USS Constitution is the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat, and played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855.

The active-duty Sailors stationed aboard USS Constitution provide free tours and offer public visitation as they support the ship’s mission of promoting the Navy’s history and maritime heritage and raising awareness of the importance of a sustained naval presence.

USS Constitution was undefeated in battle and destroyed or captured 33 opponents. The ship earned the nickname of Old Ironsides during the War of 1812 when British cannonballs were seen bouncing off the ship’s wooden hull.