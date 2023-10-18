City Council Candidate Anthony DiPierro Endorsed by State Representative Joe McGonagle

Anthony DiPierro is pleased to announce the endorsement of State Representative Joe McGonagle in his candidacy for Ward Three’s City Councilor. DiPierro and McGonagle worked closely together as City Councilor and State Representative for a number of years, delivering results for residents of Everett in the areas of education funding, substance abuse prevention, transportation, economic development and public safety. Both understand that working together, respectfully, is how we get the best results for the people who live and work in our City.

“Anthony and I have worked together over the years to deliver top notch constituent service to the people of Everett. Anthony has the relationships and experience to ensure Ward Three gets the very best from our City and State Government”, said State Representative Joe McGonagle. “When you go out and vote on November 7th, or earlier, I respectfully ask that you give Anthony the greatest honor a citizen can give an elected official… your vote,” McGonagle added.

Anthony DiPierro is running to be your Ward Three City Councilor to ensure our neighborhood gets the very best from City Government and the attention it deserves. He remains committed to making sure your voice is listened to, your concerns are brought forward and Everett remains an inclusive community where everyone is counted.