Everett Public Library Calendar of Events

Parlin Adult and Teens

Louisa’s Girls, Tuesday, October 3rd at 3:30. The Delivina Theatre Company presents a play about Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women, Meg, Joe, Beth & Amy. Brought to you by the Everett Cultural Council, part of the Massachusetts Cultural Council. Tea and cookies provided by the Friends of the Everett Libraries.

Yarn Club Parlin Fireplace Room. Tuesday, October 3rd at 7pm. Come chit chat and stitch! Bring your crocheting, knitting, or any other yarn craft and sit and socialize with other members of the crafting community. Recommended for ages 14-109!

100 Years of Boston Comedy Parlin Meeting Room. Thursday, October 5th at 7pm. Veteran arts journalist Nick Zaino explores Boston’s long history of comedy, from vaudeville to YouTube, highlighting some of the personalities that have defined laughter in America for 100 years. This program is funded by the Everett Cultural Council.

Parlin Childrens

Lego Club. Parlin Children’s Room. Monday, October 2nd from 3-5pm. Come to the Children’s Room after school on Mondays for some free-building lego fun. Open to all ages. Children under 6 years old must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required.

Storytime with Vera. Parlin Children’s Room. Tuesday, October 3rd at 12pm. In English or Portuguese by request. Visit the Parlin Library Children’s Room to attend! Suggested ages 2-6.

Storytime and Singalong with Karen, Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesday, October 4th at 10am. Join us for a fun-filled morning of singing and storytelling with Karen! Suggested ages 0-6.

Drama Class. Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesday, October 4th at 3pm. Do you have a drama queen or king at home? Drama Class in the Parlin Children’s Department is the perfect opportunity for your child to put those acting skills to use with our drama coach! Suggested ages 6-14.

Friday Family Movie Night! Parlin Meeting Room. Friday, October 6th at 3 pm. Break out the popcorn! Come and watch It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown with your friends and family.

Shute Adult and Teens

Resume Writing, Shute Adult Department. Shute Do you need help sprucing up an old resume or creating a new one? Sign up for a thirty minute session at both the Parlin and Shute Libraries. By appointment only. Please call 617-394-2302 for the Parlin Library and 617-394-2308 for the Shute Library to register for an appointment.

Computer Basics 101, Shute Adult Department. Not familiar with the computer? Learn the basics: how to start up and shut down a computer, perform mouse and keyboard functions, use applications, learn Microsoft Word, navigate the Internet, set up an email account, and more! By appointment only. Please call 617-394-2302 for the Parlin Library and 617-394-2308 for the Shute Library to register.