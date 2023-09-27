Election Results: Smith Tops Ticket in Councilor-at-Large Race; Incumbents Marchese and Hanlon Take Second and Third; Rogers, Alcy Round Out Top Five

Councilor-at-Large Stephanie Smith topped the ticket in the 12-candidate race for councilor-at-large in the Sept. 19 preliminary election.

Smith received 1,296 votes followed by Councilor-at-Large Michael Marchese who received 1,101 votes and Councilor-at-Large John Hanlon with 1,033 votes.

“I am humbled by the support I received and I’m looking forward to talking with more residents over the next few weeks as Election Day approaches,” said Smith. “Thank you, Everett!”

In a very impressive showing by a first-time candidate, Katy Rogers took fourth place with 917 votes. Guerline Alcy was fifth with 901 votes.

“As a first-time candidate, I am thrilled to be amongst the top five candidates in the preliminary election,” said Rogers. “We will keep up the hard work and I look forward to meeting more residents throughout the next several weeks.”

Also advancing to the Nov. 7 ballot in the general election were Maria Bussell (704), Councilor-at-Large Irene Cardillo (643), Joseph Pierotti Jr. (530), Angelmarie DiNunzio (514), and David LaRosa Senatillaka (424).

Shaskia Bosquet and Kisan Upadhaya did not advance to the general election.

Ward 4 City Council

Holly D. Garcia and Ward 4 Councilor Jimmy Tri Le will vie for the seat in the general election in November.

Garcia finished first among the three candidates with 241 votes, closely followed by Le with 238 votes. Kimberly Kit Bridge was third with 55 votes.

Ward 4 School Committee

James Mastrocola and Robin Babcock advanced to the general election in November. Mastrocola received 252 votes to finish first while Babcock was second with 181 votes. Thomas P. Messina Jr. was third with 71 votes.

Ward 6 School Committee

Thomas Abruzzese and Joseph D’Onofrio will compete for the Ward 6 seat on the School Committee in November.

Abruzzese finished in first place with 138 votes. D’Onofrio was second with 125 votes.

Pattiann Scalesse received 85 votes while Daniel Skeritt received 63 votes.