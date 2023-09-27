Council’s Ways and Means Approves Funding for Waterfront Improvements

On Monday night the Everett City Council’s Committee on Ways and Means unanimously approved the administrations request for 1.3 million dollars in funding for Waterfront Improvements which will allow design, permitting, and construction of the Everett boathouse to move forward. Currently, the Everett High School crew team, Mystic Valley Charter School, Wentworth Institute of Technology and Community Dragon Boats all practice and compete on the Malden River at Rivergreen Park in a temporary boating facility. This request will go for a vote in front of the City Council on the Monday, October 2 meeting for approval.