Middlesex Sheriff’s Office Urges Residents To Be Alert for Continuing Arrest Scams

The Middlesex Sheriff’s Office is continuing to urge area residents to be alert for ongoing phone scams in which the perpetrators are posing as members of the Middlesex Sheriff’s Office (MSO).

In recent weeks, numerous residents have reported receiving calls or voice messages from individuals claiming to be members of the MSO. In some cases, the callers are using the names of real MSO personnel and have – in some instances – told individuals to report to a legitimate MSO address to clear up the matters.

In each case, scammers told residents there were warrants or fines in their name for unresolved citations, or for failing to appear for jury duty. In one instance this past weekend, a caller falsely told an individual the FBI had a warrant for their arrest.

In various calls, scammers sought anywhere from a few hundred dollars to a couple of thousand dollars to clear up the matters, while some wanted the fines to be paid using pre-paid cards. Fortunately, none of those who have recently notified the Middlesex Sheriff’s Office of these scam calls reported losing any money.

The Middlesex Sheriff’s Office reminds residents that legitimate law enforcement will never threaten arrest over the phone, nor demand a fine or fee be paid using a gift card, pre-paid card or cryptocurrency. These are tell-tale signs of a scam and residents who receive such calls are urged to hang up and report the calls to local authorities.

Residents who receive scam calls in which individuals falsely identify themselves as MSO deputies or officers may contact the MSO at 978-667-1711 and ask to speak with the Inner Perimeter Security (IPS) Unit.

To learn more about law enforcement arrest scams and how to protect yourself, please visit our website at www.middlesexsheriff.org/arrestscams.