News International Overdose Awareness Day Recognized in Ceremony at City Hall by Independent Staff • September 6, 2023 • 0 Comments Everett Substance Abuse Services Coordinator Chris Simonelli and Everett Overcoming Addiction Founder Pattiann Scalesse, pictured at the Everett observance of International Overdose Awareness Day. A sign poted on the site explaining the significance of the purple flags that were displayed outside Everett City Hall during the International Overdose Awareness Day ceremony.