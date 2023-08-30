News LUMA Multicultural Festival Event by Independent Staff • August 30, 2023 • 0 Comments Pictured is Candidate for Ward Three Councilor Anthony DiPierro with Manual Rivera and other members of LUMA. Councilor Stephanie Martins is presented with a certificate of recognition for her dedication and support of the Multicultural Festival and for her leadership in justice of rights for residents across MA. Pictured are Manuel Rivera of LUMA, Ward 2 City Councilor Stephanie Martins, Lucy Pineda of LUMA, and Candidate for Ward 3 City Councilor Anthony DiPierro.