Local Students Earn Academic Honors

Kysilovsky Makes Curry College Spring 2023 Dean’s List

Curry College congratulates Deanna Kysilovsky of Everett who was named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s List.

About Curry College

Curry College, founded in Boston in 1879, is a private, co-educational, liberal arts-based institution located on 131 acres in Milton, Massachusetts. The College extends its educational programs to a continuing education branch campus in Plymouth. The College offers 25 undergraduate majors in specialized and liberal arts programs, as well as graduate degrees in accounting, business, education, criminal justice, and nursing to a combined enrollment of nearly 2,050 students. The student body consists of 1,830 traditional students and nearly 220 continuing education and graduate students. The College offers a wide array of co-curricular activities ranging from 16 NCAA Division III athletic teams to an outstanding theatre and visual arts program. Visit us on the web at www.curry.edu.

Tai Named to Dean’s List at Lawrence University

Congratulations to Tim Tai of Everett, for making the 2022-23 Dean’s List at Lawrence University.

The Dean’s List is an annual honor roll of students demonstrating exemplary academic performance. The list is compiled at the end of the academic year once all grades have been recorded.

Lawrence University is a liberal arts college located along the banks of the Fox River in Appleton, Wisconsin. Founded in 1847, Lawrence has an enrollment of about 1,500 students drawn from nearly every state and more than 40 countries. It features a college of arts and sciences and a conservatory of music, both annually ranked among the best in the nation.