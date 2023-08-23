Ballots Positions Selected for Preliminary Election

Special to the Independent

Everett Director of Elections Danielle Pietrantonio has announced the following ballot positions for candidates in the Sept. 26 preliminary election:

City Council At-Large

Angelmarie Antionette

DiNunzio

John F. Hanlon

Kisan Upadhaya

Guerline Alcy

Joseph Pierotti, Jr.

Katy L. Rogers

David LaRosa Senatillaka

Maria R. Bussell

Stephanie V. Smith

Shaskia Bosquet

Michael Marchese

Irene Cardillo

City Council Ward 4

Jimmy Tri Le

Holly D. Garcia

Kimberly Kit Bridge

School Committee Ward 4

James A. Mastrocola

Thomas P. Messina, Jr.

Robin Babcock

School Committee Ward 6

Joseph A. D’Onofrio

Daniel Skeritt

Thomas E. Abruzzese

Pattiann Scalesse