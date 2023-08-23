Ballots Positions Selected for Preliminary Election

Special to the Independent
Everett Director of Elections Danielle Pietrantonio has announced the following ballot positions for candidates in the Sept. 26 preliminary election:
City Council At-Large
Angelmarie Antionette
DiNunzio
John F. Hanlon
Kisan Upadhaya
Guerline Alcy
Joseph Pierotti, Jr.
Katy L. Rogers
David LaRosa Senatillaka
Maria R. Bussell
Stephanie V. Smith
Shaskia Bosquet
Michael Marchese
Irene Cardillo
City Council Ward 4
Jimmy Tri Le
Holly D. Garcia
Kimberly Kit Bridge
School Committee Ward 4
James A. Mastrocola
Thomas P. Messina, Jr.
Robin Babcock
School Committee Ward 6
Joseph A. D’Onofrio
Daniel Skeritt
Thomas E. Abruzzese
Pattiann Scalesse