Stephanie Martins Endorsed by the Greater Boston Labor Council Union

Stephanie Martins, a two-term Everett City Councilor representing Ward 2, was endorsed by the Greater Boston Labor Council (GBLC) for her re-election campaign. The GBLC represents over 100,000 laborers in the Boston region.

“Our labor champions on City Councils, School Committees, and in Mayors’ offices across the region are essential to creating communities where working people can live and thrive,” wrote the GBLC when announcing their endorsement. “With strong partnerships, we can continue to make Greater Boston a region for all of us.”

“I am proud to receive the endorsement of the Greater Boston Labor Council and to renew my commitment to stand with our working families,” said Martins. “I look forward to working with our union brothers and sisters for opportunity, equity, and safety in Everett and beyond.”

