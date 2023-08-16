Local Students Earn Academic Honors

Nine Everett Residents Graduate from NSCC

North Shore Community College President William Heineman is pleased to announce that nine Everett students were among the graduates from the college this spring:

Everett residents Geraldine Boisvert, Steven Demarco, Lucknisha Dupervil, Dora Escobar, Matthew Hayes, Yasmin Melendez Castro, Vanya Pereira, Graciela Rivera, and Maria Paula Vasconcelos Viana received their Associate’s degrees at the college’s commencement ceremony, recognizing the completion of their studies at the college.