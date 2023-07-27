Everett Hosts St. Mary’s on Thanksgiving Eve

Special To The Independent

The Everett High School football team will host St. Mary’s High School (Lynn) on Thanksgiving eve at Everett Memorial Stadium.

The Crimson Tide, who did not play on Thanksgiving last year, had been looking for an opponent for the traditional holiday game. St. Mary’s was also looking for a Thanksgiving opponent after Austin Prep moved to the NEPSAC (New England Preparatory School Athletic Council) and is no longer able to schedule the Spartans.

“We both needed a game, and this made sense for a one-year deal,” said St. Mary’s Athletic Director Jeff Newhall. “Everett has one of the best high school football traditions in the state, so this will be a great environment for our players and coaches.”

The Spartans, who beat Austin Prep the day before Thanksgiving at Fenway Park last year, are coming off an MIAA Div. 6 state championship last fall, while Everett lost to Central Catholic in the Div. 1 quarterfinals.

“This is a big step up, but we always want to put our student-athletes in a position where they are challenged to the max,” Newhall said. “We’re confident that Coach (Sean) Driscoll and his players are up for it.”