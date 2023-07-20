Deadline for Nomination Papers Is Friday at 5 P.M.

Candidates for the City Council and School Committee have until Friday, July 21 at 5 p.m. to submit their nomination papers for the 2023 municipal election.

The big question as the deadline approaches is whether there will be preliminary elections in the Councillor-at-Large and At-Large School Committee races.

Currently there are nine candidates that have had their nomination papers certified in the Councillor-at-Large race. If at least two of the remaining three candidates submit their nomination papers by Friday and their papers are certified, there would be a preliminary election in September.

In the At-Large School Committee race, four candidates have had their nomination papers certified. Three of the four remaining candidates would have to be certified for a preliminary election to be held in September.

Election Director Danielle Pietrantonio confirmed that there will be preliminary elections in the Ward 4 City Council race and the Ward 6 School Committee race.

In the Ward 4 Council race, incumbent Jimmy Tri Le and candidates Kimberly Kit Bridge and Holly Garcia will be seeking to finish in the top-two spots in the preliminary election and earn a spot in the final election in November.

In the Ward 6 School Committee race, Daniel Skerritt, Pattiann Scalesse, and Thomas Abruzzese have had their nomination papers certified, while a fourth candidate, Joseph A. D’Onofrio is close to having his nomination papers certified.