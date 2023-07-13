On the Campaign Trail: Hurley Announces Her Candidacy for School Committee At-Large

Samantha (DeFlumeri) Hurley has announced her candidacy for School Committee At-Large. The following is her statement.

My name is Samantha (DeFlumeri) Hurley and I am a certified School Committee At-Large candidate. I am a 4th generation lifelong Everett resident. I grew up on Kinsman Street next to St. Joseph’s Church and currently reside on Franklin Street near the beautiful Glendale Park. I attended EPS for elementary school and graduated from Pope John High School in the class of 2000. I am married to an Everett Deputy Fire Chief and together we have three children; Alyssa, a proud 2022 EPS graduate, William, a Everett Crimson Tide Band member, and Ava, who hopes to join EHS track in the future. All three have attended Everett Public Schools since pre-school.

Samantha (DeFlumeri) Hurley.

I have been a dedicated youth volunteer with Everett Girl Scouts for over 14 years. I am currently serving as a Troop Leader for 3 Everett troops. I am also a Service Team Member, and Fall/Cookie Mentor for local volunteers. I am the recent recipient of the Girl Scout of USA Honor Pin for my exemplary service and commitment in delivering the Girl Scout Experience to our local community and at council level.

Our students deserve the best from our elected officials as both representatives and mentors. Supporting accessible programs, post-secondary readiness, and normalizing careers in trade will benefit our youth in life beyond EPS. Our families want more creative opportunities, community service partnerships, and to feel that their voices are heard. Our teachers should feel safe, supported, and appreciated in educating, guiding, and shaping our youth into future leaders, educators, and community members.

As a proud parent, and not as a politician, I am running to be a committed representative, persistent advocate, and independent voice for our students, families, and educators of the Everett Public School community. I believe that together we can pave the way for the youth of this community to succeed academically, feel supported emotionally and live authentically. It would be an honor to be part of our children’s journey to greatness, and to serve our community as your independent voice. I hear you, I understand you, and I believe that together, we can make a difference.

Thank you for your support and consideration.