Council Approves Early Voting for 2023 Municipal Election

Special to the Independent
The City Council unanimously approved a motion to accept the recommendation of the Election Commission and Elections Director Danielle Pietrantonio to hold early voting for the preliminary election in September and the general election in November.
Councillor-at-Large John Hanlon asked if all the early voting would be done in person.
“Under the new state law that was passed last June, you can opt into early voting and if you want, you can opt out of vote-by-mail,” said City Clerk Sergio Cornelio. “The Election Commission did not request to opt out of vote-by-mail. We think that is a benefit to the public, and we did believe that some early voting in-person would be beneficial.”
Cornelio noted that the early voting would be conducted in the George Keverian Room located on the third floor at City Hall.
Councilor Wayne Matewsky asked Cornelio how many people voted by mail in the 2022 state election.
“Between 7,000-8,000 were a combination of mail-in and early voting,” answered Cornelio. “We had about 7,000 or so vote by mail.”
During his remarks, Matewsky praised the work of the Election Department. “My [nomination] papers were certified a day after I put them. That’s the quickest I’ve ever been certified, and I appreciate that. Your office and Ms. Pietrantonio do a wonderful job.”
Councilor-at-Large Stephanie Smith asked about the tabulation of early votes and if those votes are counted immediately.
“You never tabulate on that day, said Cornelio. “What the Council gave us money for is to have a fast tabulator and the all the vote-by-mail and early voting [ballots] go into an envelope processed aside. [On Election Day], all of those ballots will be processed here. In the past, the ballots were delivered throughout the day to each precinct, and that’s burdening those poll workers. We figure this was a better process.”
Councilor Stephanie Martins asked about the security of the early voting envelopes.
“The [envelopes] are checked in by the Election staff – Ms. Pietrantino, Ms. Antonelli, Ms. Gibbons check in all of the ballot envelopes, and they are processed and placed in a large safe. We also have secondary boxes that we lock inside the safe.”
Following is the list of candidates who have pulled nomination papers for the 2023 Municipal Election
City Council At-Large
Angelmarie Dinunzio
Katy Rogers
John Hanlon
Michael Marchese
Irene Cardillo
Shaskia Bosquet
Kisan Upadhaya
Guerline Alcy
Stephanie V. Smith
Jean Marc Daniel
Joseph Pierotti Jr.
Maria R. Bussell
David LaRosa Senatillaka
Council Ward 1
Wayne Matewsky
Jerry A. Navarra
Kenneth P Giannelli
Council Ward 2
Joetta Yutkins
Stephanie Martins
Paul Cardillo
Council Ward 3
Anthony DiPierro
Darren Costa
Council Ward 4
Kimberly Kit Bridge
Nancy Cianchetta
Jimmy Tri Le
Holly D. Garcia
Council Ward 5
Vivian Nguyen
Robert J. Van Campen
Council Ward 6
Alfred Lattanzi
Peter Pietrantonio
School Committee At-Large
Joanna Garren
Samantha Lambert
Cynthia E. Sarnie
Michael J McLaughlin (withdrawn)
Jay E. Holt
Samantha Hurley
Joseph A. LaMonica
Farah Costa
Kristin N. Bairos
David LaRosa Senatillaka
School Committee Ward 1
Millie J. Cardello
Margaret Cornelio
School Committee Ward 2
Jason Marcus
Joanna Garren
School Committee Ward 3
Jeanne M. Cristiano
School Committee Ward 4
Michael J. Mangan
Thomas P. Messina Jr
Robin M. Babcock
Lucas C. Rosa
James A Mastrocola
School Committee Ward 5
Charles E. Leo
(withdrawn)
Marcony Almeida Barros
School Committee Ward 6
Daniel Skerrit
Pattiann Scalesse
Thomas E. Abruzzese
Joseph A. D’Onofrio