Mason Tenaglia Is Appointed Malden Catholic Board Chair

Mason Tenaglia ’74 has been appointed Board Chair of Malden Catholic and he will assume the position on July 1. Jim Donovan Hon. ’11 has completed his term after serving 10 years at the school as Board Chair and 22 years overall.

Mason Tenaglia, an Everett native, joined the Malden Catholic Board in 2001 as MC Finance Committee Chair and remained in the position for three terms. He stepped off the Board in 2012 but remained involved in an advisory capacity for the addition of MC’s Girls Division and the hiring of the school’s current President in 2019, John K. Thornburg. He rejoined the MC Board once again in 2019 as Finance Committee Chair and took the position of Vice Chairman of the Board in 2022.

According to Tenaglia, “The trajectory that both past Board Chairmen, Ted Legacy ’63 and Jim Donovan Hon. ’11, created over the last two decades emphasized operational improvements and bold ambitions that ensured the school’s growth and sustainability. As a result, we have seen a complete rewriting of Malden Catholic’s future with the school solidly positioned as a leader in private college preparatory education. With so many Catholic schools closing over the past few years, my goal is to ensure that MC continues to offer a strong Catholic education based in the Xaverian traditions to the hard working and determined young men and women in Boston and the North Shore.”

John K. Thornburg commented, “We are very fortunate to have Mason serve Malden Catholic in the capacity as Board Chair. Over the past two decades he has devoted his expertise in finance and planning, time and attention to the financial health of this institution and we are in strong position due to his efforts. He has also worked very closely with Jim Donovan, and they have a shared vision for MC’s future. Additionally, hailing from Everett, Mason has benefited greatly from his Malden Catholic education. He cares deeply about providing the same opportunities that were afforded to him to the young men and women who live in the surrounding urban communities.”

Tenaglia added, “I am also incredibly impressed with the ever-increasing quality of the Malden Catholic Board. Our Board has attracted individuals from a wide variety of relevant disciplines including law, finance, marketing, higher education, health care, engineering and consulting. This, in combination with the extraordinary MC leadership from John Thornburg and his administrative team provides a tremendous foundation to support Malden Catholic’s plans for future expansion.”