Christie Getto Young, Senator DiDomenico’s Chief of Staff, Receives Legislative Staffer of the Year Award

Last week, Senator Sal DiDomenico’s Chief of Staff, Christie Getto Young, was awarded Legislative Staffer of the Year by the Metropolitan Area Planning Council (MAPC). Christie has worked with DiDomenico and led his team for over 13 years. She has mentored many staffers in the State House and dedicated her legislative efforts to helping children and families throughout the Senate district and the Commonwealth. People from inside and outside the State House have benefited from her leadership on so many issues that have positively impacted countless lives.

“I have relied on Christie throughout our time in the Senate and she is a trusted friend and confidante,” said Senator Sal DiDomenico. “I cannot think of anyone more deserving of this award, and I want to thank MAPC for honoring Christie. She is respected and looked up to by so many people in the State House and in our communities. We are fortunate to have her on our team, and our district is lucky to have her working on their behalf. Her work has made life better for people across Massachusetts and we are so proud of her. Congratulations again, Christie!”