News in Briefs

DeMaria Announces Juneteenth Celebration

Residents and their families are invited to unite in celebration with music, food and activities for children

Everett, MA – Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce the Juneteenth Flag Raising and celebration will take place on Monday, June 19, at Everett Veterans Memorial Stadium, Cabot Street, from 11am to 4 pm.

All are invited to unite in celebration of Juneteenth with music, food, and activities for the kids to enjoy as we raise the Juneteenth flag at Everett Stadium. The event will feature guest speakers and live performances by Angelena Hightower & The Unit, Big Redds House, DJ Troy Anthony, Drummers of Peace, Janey David and The Woo Factor.

Juneteenth, which is a nationally recognized holiday on June 19 in the United States, celebrates when in 1863 Union Army General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas to tell enslaved African Americans they are now free. This was one of the last places in the United States to free slaves after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued by President Abraham Lincoln on January 1, 1863.

The City will be joining in celebrations across the country by raising the Juneteenth flag, which represents the emancipation of enslaved African Americans, and hosting an event for the community to participate in. All are welcome and encouraged to attend.

Rescheduled Date for Kids To Parks Day Event

A fun day with activities for kids and families at Swan Street Park

Everett, MA – Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce the annual Kids to Parks Day event has been rescheduled and will be held on Saturday, June 17, at Swan Street Park from 11am to 1pm.

All families are invited to enjoy various activities, interactive games, inflatable attractions, characters, face painting, music and much more.

Kids To Parks Day is a nationally recognized day celebrated annually on the third Saturday of May. However, the originally scheduled date was postponed due to unfavorable weather conditions. The goal is to get kids and families outside and off their electronic devices to utilize and enjoy their community’s recreational resources, parks and playgrounds. The City is joining in the celebration by inviting our youth to participate in this day by hosting an event at Swan Street Park for all to attend.

For more information, please visit cityofeverett.com/events/kids-to-parks-day.

DeMaria Announces Annual Senior Summer BBQ

Everett’s older adults are encouraged to wear boots, jeans and cowboy hats for this year’s Country Western theme

Mayor Carlo DeMaria, in collaboration with the Council on Aging, is pleased to announce the City of Everett will host the annual Senior Summer BBQ on Thursday, July 13, 2023 from 1pm to 4pm at the Connolly Center, 90 Chelsea Street.

You’ll want to put on your boots, jeans and cowboy hat to join us for this year’s Country Western theme. We’ll have plenty of traditional barbecue food like hamburgers and hot dogs with vegan and vegetarian alternatives, live music and dancing to “Stomp & Holler” Country Band, and plenty of fun for all.

Everett’s older adult residents who are interested can get tickets at the Connolly Center from 9am to 12pm, Monday through Friday, beginning Tuesday, June 20 to Friday, July 7. Please note that proof of residency will be required upon registering. If you require transportation to the event, please indicate so at the time of reservation.

For additional information, please call 311 or 617-394-2270 to be connected to the Connolly Center. This event is sponsored by the Everett Foundation for Aged Persons.

Calendar of Events at the Everett Public Libraries

Month Long Grab & Go Bookmarks, Generously sponsored by the Friends of the Everett Public Libraries, both Libraries have Grab & Go bookmark kits for you to take home! What is the catch? Borrow two books with your library card at any time during the month of June, just ask for a kit at the adult circulation desk! It is open to any age and is limited to one kit per person. First come, first serve until supplies run out! For any questions, please contact either circulation desk at 617-394-2308 or 617-394-2300. Happy Reading!

Parlin Adult and Teens

Chess Club Parlin Fireplace Room. Wednesday, June 14th from 3-5pm. Play, learn, and practice chess at our club meetings every other Wednesday. All ages and skill levels are welcome. Call 617-394-2300 with any questions. No registration required.

Thursday Night Movies, Parlin Meeting Room. Thursday, June 15th at 6:30pm. Join us for a showing of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (PG-13).

Origami Club. Parlin Fireplace Room. Saturday, June 17th at 12pm. Come and practice the ancient art of paper folding. All ages and skill levels are welcome!

Parlin Childrens

Lego Club. Parlin Children’s Room. Monday, June 12th from 3-5pm. Attention all Lego lovers: Lego Club is back at the Parlin Memorial Library! Come to the Children’s Room after school on Mondays for some free-building lego fun. Open to all ages. Children under 6 years old must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required.

A Dragon’s Hoard of Stories. Parlin Children’s Room. Tuesday, June 13th at 12PM. Join us in this story time to experience roaring adventures and flaming friendships!

Crafts for Kids. Parlin Children’s Room. Tuesday, June 13th at 3pm. Let’s make a Dino-Mite Dad Card, just in time for Father’s Day! All kids ages 3 and up are welcome; please come and join the fun! Registration is required. Sign up online or at the Parlin Children’s desk.

Storytime and Singalong with Karen, Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesday, June 14th at 11am. Join us for a fun-filled morning of singing and storytelling with Karen! Suggested ages 0-6.

Drama Class. Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesday, June 14th at 3pm. Do you have a drama queen or king at home? Drama Class in the Parlin Children’s Department is the perfect opportunity for your child to put those acting skills to use with our drama coach! Suggested ages 6-14.

Pixel Perfect. Parlin Meeting Room. Thursday, June 15th at 3:30pm. Pixel Perfect is an interactive educational video game exhibit that will give visitors a hands-on experience with gaming history. From Pac-Man to Sonic the Hedgehog, many iconic retro gaming classics are readily available to play at the Parlin Library. While playing them, you’ll learn a bit about their history too! Presented by Arcade Awesome. Recommended for ages 10+, younger patrons will need parental supervision.

Friday Family Movie Night! Parlin Meeting Room. Friday, June 16th at 3 pm. Break out the popcorn! Come and watch Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation with your friends and family.

Shute Adult and Teens

Yarn Club Shute Meeting Room. Tuesday, June 13th at 3 PM. Come chit chat and stitch! Bring your crocheting, knitting, or any other yarn craft and sit and socialize with other members of the crafting community. Recommended for ages 14-109!

Resume Writing, Shute Adult Department. Do you need help sprucing up an old resume or creating a new one? Sign up for a thirty minute session at both the Parlin and Shute Libraries. By appointment only. Please call 617-394-2302 for the Parlin Library and 617-394-2308 for the Shute Library to register for an appointment.

Computer Basics 101, Shute Adult Department. Not familiar with the computer? Learn the basics: how to start up and shut down a computer, perform mouse and keyboard functions, use applications, learn Microsoft Word, navigate the Internet, set up an email account, and more! By appointment only. Please call 617-394-2302 for the Parlin Library and 617-394-2308 for the Shute Library to register.