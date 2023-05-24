City Launches Resident Packet

Special to the Independent

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce the City of Everett has launched the City of Everett Resident Packet and is now available to all residents.

The Resident Packet includes information on how to access all services here in Everett including information on how to contact said services, places of interest, how to attain community aid assistance, emergency services, 311, ordinances, the MBTA, street sweeping, trash pickup and more.

The packet is also available in 8 different languages including English, Spanish, Portuguese, Haitian Creole, French, Vietnamese, Arabic and Nepalese to ensure the information is accessible to all Everett residents whose primary language may not be English.

“The Resident Packet is another step in our mission to make City government and the services that are offered more known to our residents by gathering it all into one place,” said Mayor DeMaria. “It was important for us to ensure we had the most common languages spoken by our residents represented, and I’m sure there are many people who will find the information in this packet very helpful.”

Residents looking to attain a copy can access a downloadable and printable version of the packet at any time on the City of Everett website by visiting cityofeverett.com/resident-services/everett-living/city-of-everett-resident-packet. Physical copies are also available at the 311 information desk on the first floor of Everett City Hall, 484 Broadway, while supplies last. The packets will soon be available at various locations throughout the City like the Everett Public Libraries, the Connolly Center and the offices of participating community organizations.

Organizations that may want to pick up multiple copies, up to 50 at a time, to have available to residents may do so by emailing [email protected].