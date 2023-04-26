Local Students Earn Academic Honors

Kysilovsky Named to Pi Lambda Theta Honor Society

Curry College welcomes Deanna Kysilovsky of Everett, into the Education Honor Society, Pi Lambda Theta. PLT was founded in 1910. Its mission is to honor outstanding educators and inspire their leadership on critical education issues. The most selective society of its kind, PLT extends membership to students and professionals who satisfy academic eligibility requirements and have demonstrated characteristics of scholarship, leadership, and service.

Education majors who have completed 60 credits and have earned a GPA of 3.5 or above are nominated for membership and invited to join Pi Lambda Theta. These students have exceeded the stringent criteria set by the honors society and demonstrate promise in the field of education.

