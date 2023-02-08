News In Brief

DeMaria Announces Upcoming Events in Celebration of Black History Month

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce upcoming events to celebrate Black History Month.

The month of February is recognized as Black History Month across the United States. It calls on all of us to celebrate the significance of Black American’s roles in shaping our country’s history. The City will be joining with the rest of the country in reflecting on the struggle for progress throughout history, while also celebrating the cultural achievements and contributions of Black Americans.

All Everett residents are invited to celebrate with us at the following events:

• Seeds. Roots. Branches: A Living History of Black Families in Everett – Saturday, February 11 at 12:00 pm. Parlin Memorial Library: 410 Broadway Everett, MA 02149.

• Movie: “Bessie” starring Queen Latifah as American Blues Singer Bessie Smith – Thursday, February 23 at 1:00 pm. Connolly Center – 90 Chelsea Street Everett, MA 02149.

• Let the Circle Be Unbroken: Black History Month Cultural Celebration – Thursday, February 23 at 6:00 p.m. Connolly Center – 90 Chelsea Street Everett, MA 02149.

• Joy Down in My Soul: A Gospel Tribute for Black History Month – Sunday, February 26 at 2:00 pm. Zion Church Ministries – 757 Broadway Everett, MA 02149.

For more information, please visit cityofeverett.com/calendar/month.

DeMaria Announces Everett Arts Association at the Connolly Center

Mayor Carlo DeMaria and The Council on Aging once again, are happy to welcome The Everett Arts Association to the Connolly Center located at 90 Chelsea Street for their spring session. Art classes will be given Tuesdays from 12 noon to 3pm, beginning March 7 for 10 weeks ending in May 9. There will be an instructor on hand to guide you using your preferred medium. There is a nominal fee to participate in the classes. Classes are drop in, pay as you go, or you can commit to the full ten weeks. For more information, please call Ann LaConte at 617-387-7797. Students are required to bring their own materials.

Call to Everett Artists To Be featured at Art Lab Open House

Art Lab Everett features a local artist every month at their Open House.

If you are an Everett artist with a body of work that you would like to share with the community, contact Art Lab to be considered as one of the local artists. Your art will hang at the Art Lab space for the month that you are featured.

Email [email protected] See more about Art Lab online at artlabeverett.org

DeMaria Announces Scam Alert Presentation for Seniors

Mayor Carlo DeMaria and The Council on Aging are pleased to welcome Eagle Bank, Monday March 6, 2023 at 10am at the Connolly Center for this special presentation. Every year, millions of people become victims of fraud, exploitation and scams. Gisella DiPaola from Eagle Bank will present the facts, the do’s and don’ts to keep you and your information safe from these predators. This event is free and open to the public. For additional information, please call 617-394-2270 to be connected to the Connolly Center.

Calendar of Events at the Everett Public Libraries

Parlin Adults and Teens

Meditation Parlin Meeting Room. Tuesdays and Thursday, February 14th and 16th, at 12:15 pm. Take a quick lunch break. Reduce your stress with Nurse Joanne. Please call 617-394-2300 if you have any questions. No registration required.

Valentine’s Day Paint Night, Parlin Meeting Room. Tuesday, February 14th at 7 PM. Love is in the air! Join us for a paint night and create another masterpiece made by you with love. To sign up, please register online, call the Parlin Memorial Library at 617-394-2302 or email [email protected] Spots are limited and this event is recommended for ages 11 to 109! This event is generously funded by the Friends of the Everett Public Libraries.

Bingo! Parlin Meeting Room. Wednesday, February 15th at 1:00 pm. Can’t get enough Bingo? Join us for our Bingo afternoon! Prizes awarded. We have space for 12 people. Please join us. If you have any questions, call (617) 394 2300.

Chess Club Parlin Fireplace Room. Wednesday, February 15th from 3-5pm. Play, learn, and practice chess at our club meetings every other Wednesday. All ages and skill levels are welcome. Call 617-394-2300 with any questions. No registration required.

Thursday Night Movies, Parlin Meeting Room. Thursday, February 16th at 6:30 pm in the Parlin Meeting Room. Join us for Crazy Rich Asians (PG-13). Popcorn and hot chocolate provided by the Friends of the Everett Public Libraries.

Parlin Childrens

Storytime with Vera. Parlin Children’s Room. Tuesday, February 14th at 12pm. In English or Portuguese by request. Visit the Parlin Library Children’s Room to attend! Suggested ages 2-6.

Storytime and Singalong, Parlin Toddler Play Area. Wednesday, February 15th at 11am. Come to the Parlin Library and listen to picture books, sing songs, dance around and more. Suggested ages 2-6.

Friday Family Movie Night! Parlin Meeting Room. Friday, February 17th at 3 we will be watching. Break out the popcorn! Come and watch Spies in Disguise with your friends and family.

Shute Adult and Teens

Valentine’s Day Paint Night, Shute Meeting Room. Thursday, February 16th at 7 PM. Love is in the air! Join us for a paint night and create another masterpiece made by you with love. To sign up, please register online, call the Shute Memorial Library at 617-394-2308 or email [email protected] Spots are limited and this event is recommended for ages 11 to 109! This event is generously funded by the Friends of the Everett Public Libraries.

DeMaria Announces Mindfulness Presentation for Seniors

Mayor Carlo DeMaria and The Council on Aging are pleased to introduce Charlotte Jamar. Charlotte is a social worker working with the Everett Police Department. She will be joining us at the Connolly Center (90 Chelsea St.) on Monday, February 27 at 10am for a discussion on “Mindfulness”. Mindfulness, “What is it, why would you do it and how do you do it,” Charlotte will teach you techniques about self-awareness and self-preservation. For additional information, please dial 617-394-2270 to be connected to the Connolly Center.