News in Brief

Dance Party Thursdays at The Connolly Center

Mayor Carlo DeMaria and The Council on Aging are pleased to announce the “Dance Party Thursdays” in January. The dances are free of charge for seniors over the age of 60 years and take place at the Connolly Center (90 Chelsea St.) beginning at 12:45pm. The Schedule is as follows:

Thursday, January 12: DJ Chris Fiore

Thursday, January 26: DJ Tommy Sheehan

For additional information, please call the Constituent Services at 311 or 617-394-2270.

Everett Public Libraries Announce Winter Reading Challenge

Learn about the history of emojis, explore the importance of emotions, and discover fun activities to express yourself fully — all while earning badges on a virtual bingo card! From January 1–31, the Everett Public Libraries are participating in “All the Feels,” a winter reading challenge sponsored by Beanstack.

We challenge our community to read and log at least 120 minutes during the challenge. Earn fun emoji-themed badges for logging your reading, completing activities, submitting book reviews, and filling out your bingo card.

Adults, teens, and children are all invited to participate. Register to get a free book from the library, and win a prize by completing five challenges in a row or diagonally on the virtual bingo card!

Visit everett.beanstack.com to get started, or call 617-394-2300 with any questions. Happy reading!

January Senior Social

Mayor Carlo DeMaria and The Council on Aging are pleased to announce the monthly Senior Social planned for Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 at Anthony’s Restaurant, 105 Canal Street in Malden. Arrival time is at 11am in the cozy fireplace lounge where you will enjoy coffee pastry. The main event begins at 11:45am in the terrace room, where you will feast on a delicious meal consisting of a garden salad, minestrone soup, roast beef with mushroom gravy, baked potato, seasonal vegetables, coffee and dessert. You will enjoy dancing to the song stylings of Ray Cavicchio and his band. Ticket sales are ongoing at The Connolly Center (90 Chelsea St.), the last day for ticket sales is Friday, Jan. 13. For additional information, please call Constituent Services at 311 or 617-394-2270.

Soaps & Sachets: A Valentine’s Indulgence for Seniors at The Connolly Center

Mayor Carlo DeMaria and the Council on Aging are pleased to announce Soaps & Sachets: A Valentine’s Indulgence for Seniors. Create your signature fragrance, pamper yourself or share it with someone special. You will learn the art of soap making and sachet making from our own Cathi at The Connolly Center. This is a one-day class scheduled for Monday, Feb. 6 at 2pm. Space is limited to 20 participants. Please sign up by Jan. 17, 2023 at the Connolly Center (90 Chelsea St.). For more information, please call Constituent Services at 311 or 617-394-2270.